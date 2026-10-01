Dupahiya 2 review: Amid all the chaos, watch out for Gajraj Rao and Sparsh Shrivastava

What happens when several things keep happening simultaneously after Roshni and Kuber's wedding is called off? Roshni decides to take the SSC Exam, Bhugol goes viral, yet everything circles back to that vibrant red dupahiya, which is now the entire village's. CHAOS.

Prime Original comedy drama series Dupahiya Season 2 is finally live. Directed by Sonam Nair, and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. After a successful season 1, the new season returns with its ensemble cast, featuring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma, with popular Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) joining the team.

What happens when the audience comes back to Dhadakpur?

Dupahiya season two takes viewers back to Dhadakpur, once known as India’s only crime-free village, but now just an Indian village. Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava) may have found fame here, but it has come at a cost, while Banwari (Gajraj Rao) and his family are gearing up for even more chaos. A new mobile tower on Banwari’s barren land sparks rumours, superstition, and mayhem, while Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi) races against time to tackle her SSC exam with Amavas (Bhuvan Arora) by her side. With countless hurdles and chaos awaiting our characters at every turn, will Dhadakpur keep it together?