Dupahiya 2 review: Amid all the chaos, watch out for Gajraj Rao and Sparsh Shrivastava

What happens when several things keep happening simultaneously after Roshni and Kuber's wedding is called off? Roshni decides to take the SSC Exam, Bhugol goes viral, yet everything circles back to that vibrant red dupahiya, which is now the entire village's. CHAOS.
Prime Original comedy drama series Dupahiya Season 2 is finally live. Directed by Sonam Nair, and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. After a successful season 1, the new season returns with its ensemble cast, featuring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma, with popular Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) joining the team.
Dupahiya season two takes viewers back to Dhadakpur, once known as India’s only crime-free village, but now just an Indian village. Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava) may have found fame here, but it has come at a cost, while Banwari (Gajraj Rao) and his family are gearing up for even more chaos. A new mobile tower on Banwari’s barren land sparks rumours, superstition, and mayhem, while Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi) races against time to tackle her SSC exam with Amavas (Bhuvan Arora) by her side. With countless hurdles and chaos awaiting our characters at every turn, will Dhadakpur keep it together?
Firstly, if you want to take a break from crime thrillers or romantic dramas, this light-hearted yet layered, emotional, simple comic drama can be your go-to. It has all the elements of happiness, despair, hints of thrills, a little drama, and some nice quirky punchlines.
Second, most definitely, the father-son duo Gajraj Rao and Sparsh Shrivastava. They have evolved so much in the second season, both as their characters Banwari and Bhugol, and as actors. Especially in the last few episodes, they are bound to make you teary-eyed at times, and you might feel an urge to run to your parents and hug them. The others too were all appropriate in their own roles, and very much likeable, barring 1-2, but we won't tell you who!
The plot, though it tells known stories, gets intertwined with other subplots, and director Sonam Nair deftly untangles them all without any hiccups, and reminds us once again how love can win over everything. Not just between lovers, but between a parent and child, between siblings, between friends, and even between villagers.
Definitely the pace. Dupahiya Season 2 still has one episode less than its predecessor. Even in Season 1, we felt at times it was just dragged out way too long, and even if you are watching it with full concentration, you won't miss out much. So, we would have definitely preferred a crisper edit or a shorter script. If someone is in a binge-watch mode, that feeling or kick to finish the show in one sitting wouldn't arrive until episode 6-7.
Also, the makers can really skip the sermonising part; it sounds a bit like those moral science sessions in school. Indian audience is very smart now, and the makers can be more subtle in telling these.
But we feel the good news: Dupahiya will surely return for a season 3!
Dupahiya 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.