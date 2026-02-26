Featuring Gajraj Rao, this ad about supporting daughters wins the internet

A new social media hit, featuring veteran actor Gajraj Rao, has left viewers in tears with its powerful message about parental support. The campaign, titled Band Baaja Bitiya, has gone viral for its strong message against the societal norm of women being forced to “adjust” to their abusive husbands.

Gajraj Rao’s powerful new ad challenges the silence around domestic abuse

The video, shot by Prosit Roy, the man behind Pari and Paatal Lok, is told through two different timelines. In the first, Gajraj is seen leading a wedding band through the streets, seemingly on his way to a wedding. In the second, he receives a devastating phone call from his daughter. When she tells him that she is being abused by her husband, Gajraj asks her a chilling question, “Phir se?” (Again?).

As the story unfolds, the father is faced with pressure from his wife, son, and other family members, all of whom tell his daughter to accept her fate and stay with her husband. However, the two timelines eventually come together to show a powerful twist: Gajraj has not brought the band to a wedding, but to his daughter’s husband’s house to take her back.