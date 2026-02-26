Nana Patekar made a producer wash dishes: Paresh Rawal spills the beans

Paresh Rawal recently talked about an interesting story that involved veteran actor Nana Patekar. Paresh Rawal said in an interview how, after a mutton dinner had been prepared and served, Nana Patekar instructed a producer to go to the sink and wash the dishes.
Recently in an interview, Paresh Rawal said, “There is a producer, I won’t take the name. Nana told him - come home. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ He ate. Nana said, ‘You ate, right? Now go clean the dishes.’ This is Nana Patekar. Baap hai voh.” Paresh Rawal also stated that as long as the casts are valued, Nana Patekar will work even for Rs. 1. But if he decides not to do a certain role then even a Rs.10 crore investment will not be helpful.
Paresh went on to explain how he has the utmost respect for Nana. He told of a time when Nana Patekar asked for Rs.1crore. At that point, many leading actors would have been hesitant to request such an amount. But in this case, Nana did receive that amount.
The camaraderie the two actors exhibit towards one another is reminiscent of the old-school Bollywood, which is all about respect, talent, and hard work without fear. Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal have worked together for many years in films like, Welcome, Welcome Back, Ghulam-e-Musthafa, Hattrick, Krantiveer, Aanch, and Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.
Nana started his career within the context of Marathi theatre, whereas Paresh has publicly described how wonderful Marathi theatre is. Nana Patekar was most recently featured in Vanvaas, and O Romeo. Paresh Rawal has several additional projects lined up for 2026, including Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.