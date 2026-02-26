Nana Patekar made a producer wash dishes: Paresh Rawal spills the beans

Paresh went on to explain how he has the utmost respect for Nana. He told of a time when Nana Patekar asked for Rs.1crore. At that point, many leading actors would have been hesitant to request such an amount. But in this case, Nana did receive that amount.

The camaraderie the two actors exhibit towards one another is reminiscent of the old-school Bollywood, which is all about respect, talent, and hard work without fear. Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal have worked together for many years in films like, Welcome, Welcome Back, Ghulam-e-Musthafa, Hattrick, Krantiveer, Aanch, and Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Nana started his career within the context of Marathi theatre, whereas Paresh has publicly described how wonderful Marathi theatre is. Nana Patekar was most recently featured in Vanvaas, and O Romeo. Paresh Rawal has several additional projects lined up for 2026, including Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.