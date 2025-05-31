Nana Patekar turns dance guru in Housefull 5’s ‘Phoogdi Dance’ song

The excitement for Housefull 5 is officially in full swing with the launch of The Phoogdi Dance, a lively and humorous track that puts a fun spin on tradition. Veteran actor Nana Patekar takes the spotlight, introducing both the cast and the audience to Fugdi, a folk dance from the Konkan coast, but with a quirky twist that embodies the delightful chaos of Housefull.
In the two-minute and seven-second music video, Nana shines as he leads Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and others through the lively moves of the Phoogdi.
The ensemble cast, including Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Johnny Lever, and Fardeen Khan, joins in the fun, with hilarious snippets featuring Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt attempting the Phoogdi from behind bars. The song, written and performed by Kratex, featuring a rap by Patya The Doc and choreography by Adil Shaikh, perfectly captures the franchise's signature comedic spirit.
The makers teased fans on Instagram, writing, “Phoo Bai Phoo Phoogdi Phoo - Now it’s your turn to groove too.” The visuals are vibrant, the dance moves are delightfully absurd, and the overall vibe is unmistakably Housefull.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 promises not just one, but two theatrical versions. With 19 stars and a musical lineup that fuses folk, funk, and full-on comedy, The Phoogdi Dance is a playful kickoff to this double dose of comedic fun.