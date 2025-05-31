Nana Patekar turns dance guru in Housefull 5’s ‘Phoogdi Dance’ song

In the two-minute and seven-second music video, Nana shines as he leads Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and others through the lively moves of the Phoogdi.

The ensemble cast, including Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Johnny Lever, and Fardeen Khan, joins in the fun, with hilarious snippets featuring Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt attempting the Phoogdi from behind bars. The song, written and performed by Kratex, featuring a rap by Patya The Doc and choreography by Adil Shaikh, perfectly captures the franchise's signature comedic spirit.