Issa Rae to star in and produce thriller-comedy ‘Good People, Bad Things’

Issa Rae is stepping into the spotlight—both literally and figuratively—with her upcoming film. The Emmy-nominated creator of Insecure is set to star in and produce Good People, Bad Things, a unique blend of comedy and thriller that promises to deliver both laughs and suspense.
According to reports, Issa Rae portrays a stressed-out woman who discovers she’s not alone in this never-ending parking garage. The film is penned and directed by Ninian Doff, who previously brought us the horror-comedy Get Duked! and the Grammy-nominated music video for the Chemical Brothers’ We’ve Got to Try.
This film marks Issa’s third partnership with MRC, following her performances in The Lovebirds (2020) and the Oscar-nominated American Fiction (2023). She’ll be producing the film through her company, Hoorae, alongside Montrel McKay. Laura Tunstall and Stephanie Wilcox are also on board as producers through Present Company Inc., with Sara Rastogi, Michelle Craig, and Piero Frescobaldi stepping in as executive producers.
Good People, Bad Things is set to offer a fresh take on psychological thrillers, combining Issa’s trademark comedic flair with a darker, mind-bending storyline. This project further solidifies her reputation as a formidable talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
Best known for creating HBO’s Insecure, Issa has also made appearances in Barbie, Black Mirror, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Recently, she produced One of Them Days for Sony.