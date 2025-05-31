Issa Rae to star in and produce thriller-comedy ‘Good People, Bad Things’

According to reports, Issa Rae portrays a stressed-out woman who discovers she’s not alone in this never-ending parking garage. The film is penned and directed by Ninian Doff, who previously brought us the horror-comedy Get Duked! and the Grammy-nominated music video for the Chemical Brothers’ We’ve Got to Try.

This film marks Issa’s third partnership with MRC, following her performances in The Lovebirds (2020) and the Oscar-nominated American Fiction (2023). She’ll be producing the film through her company, Hoorae, alongside Montrel McKay. Laura Tunstall and Stephanie Wilcox are also on board as producers through Present Company Inc., with Sara Rastogi, Michelle Craig, and Piero Frescobaldi stepping in as executive producers.