‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ confirms runtime ahead of release — Is It the Longest Yet?
Jurassic World Rebirth has officially locked in its runtime, positioning it as one of the lengthier entries in the iconic dinosaur saga. Scheduled to hit theaters this July, the highly anticipated film marks the fourth installment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh in the overall Jurassic Park franchise.
How long will the Jurassic World Rebirth be?
According to a listing from the Irish Film Classification Office, Jurassic World Rebirth will run for 133 minutes and 28 seconds. This duration places it as the second-longest film in the franchise, just behind Jurassic World: Dominion, which clocked in at nearly 147 minutes. Set five years after the events of Dominion, the new chapter explores a world where Earth's ecology has become mostly uninhabitable for dinosaurs. The remaining creatures now exist only in isolated, equatorial zones that mimic their prehistoric environments.
The official synopsis reveals that three massive dinosaur species living in this tropical ecosystem hold the genetic key to a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operations specialist tasked with leading a high-stakes mission to retrieve the valuable DNA. Joining her is Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a dedicated paleontologist. The ensemble cast also includes Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono, adding further star power to the already ambitious production.
Director Gareth Edwards has shared that Jurassic World: Rebirth is intended as a heartfelt homage to Steven Spielberg, the legendary filmmaker behind the first two Jurassic Park movies. "To me, it's a giant love letter to Steven Spielberg and his earlier films," Edwards said. “There are moments that really evoke Jaws—it’s like a little collection of greatest hits from the Spielberg classics I loved growing up.”
He also described the film as an adventurous survival tale, with much of the action unfolding on a remote island. With its impressive runtime, star-studded cast, and nostalgic influences, Rebirth looks poised to bring a fresh yet familiar energy to the long-running franchise.