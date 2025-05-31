‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ confirms runtime ahead of release — Is It the Longest Yet?

According to a listing from the Irish Film Classification Office, Jurassic World Rebirth will run for 133 minutes and 28 seconds. This duration places it as the second-longest film in the franchise, just behind Jurassic World: Dominion, which clocked in at nearly 147 minutes. Set five years after the events of Dominion, the new chapter explores a world where Earth's ecology has become mostly uninhabitable for dinosaurs. The remaining creatures now exist only in isolated, equatorial zones that mimic their prehistoric environments.

The official synopsis reveals that three massive dinosaur species living in this tropical ecosystem hold the genetic key to a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operations specialist tasked with leading a high-stakes mission to retrieve the valuable DNA. Joining her is Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a dedicated paleontologist. The ensemble cast also includes Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono, adding further star power to the already ambitious production.