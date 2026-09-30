Waiting for Dupahiya 2? Here are 10 films/web shows which you might watch meanwhile!

If you fell in love with Sonam Nair’s Prime Video series Dupahiya—with its slice-of-life rural humour, ensemble cast, featuring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and others, and a quirky plot sparked by a stolen motorcycle—you're likely hooked on grounded Indian satires and small-town comedies. As the show makes a comeback with a sequel and takes viewers back to Dhadakpur, which is no more India's only crime-free village, here are 10 binge-worthy shows and films which capture the same warmth, eccentric characters, and rural/semi-urban charm.
If the village dynamics and quirky locals of Dhadakpur in Dupahiya won you over, Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, is its spiritual predecessor. Following an engineering graduate thrust into the role of a Panchayat secretary in Phulera, it blends gentle humour, bureaucracy, and heart-warming rural friendships.
Directed by Kiran Rao, this film stars Dupahiya’s own Sparsh Shrivastava, besides Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in pivotal roles. Set in 2001, a mix-up on a train leads to two brides getting swapped. Like Dupahiya, it uses an absurd mishap in rural India to explore womanhood, independence, and community bonds.
Much like the village chaos in Dupahiya, this series explores the absurdities of setting up a functional medical dispensary in a remote Indian village. Driven by colourful local characters, played by Amol Parashar, Akansha Ranjan, Akash Makhija, Vinay Pathak and others, quirky administrative hurdles, and small-town warmth, it hits the exact same comedic sweet spot.
Starring Sanya Malhotra, this satire revolves around a police officer tasked with finding two missing high-breed jackfruits belonging to a local politician. If the frantic search for a missing bike entertained you, this fruit investigation will keep you laughing.
Starring Sanya Malhotra alongside a brilliant ensemble cast, Pagglait deals with a young widow navigating a house full of opinionated relatives after her husband's sudden death. If you enjoyed the strong female characters and domestic satire in Dupahiya, this film’s balance of dark humour and emotional growth is a perfect match.
For viewers who enjoyed the eccentric local dynamics and quick-witted dialogue of Dupahiya, Stree, starring Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and others, delivers that same small-town flavour mixed with folklore and comedy.
Much like Dupahiya’s knack for turning everyday domestic disputes into comedy, Gullak chronicles the relatable, small-town lives of the Mishra family in North India. It shares the same effortless, conversational charm and stellar ensemble acting, featuring Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Helly Shah, Anant Joshi, Harsh Mayar, Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and others.
Set in the Patparganj District Court, this legal comedy series features an ensemble of quirky lawyers, played by actors like Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal, Nidhi Bisht, Anant Joshi and others navigating bizarre cases. It shares Dupahiya’s swift comedic timing, grounded satire, and colourful ensemble cast.
The series, starring Akash Makhija, Tanishq Rana, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and others, explores village social hierarchies, family politics, and traditional values through a comedic yet critical lens. It hits the exact tone of regional authenticity that made Dupahiya stand out.
While more stylised and urban, if the high-stakes, time-sensitive hunt for a missing object in Dupahiya kept you hooked, this chaotic journey across town to save a partner offers a similarly engaging momentum. Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Taapsee Pannu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Suresh Triveni and others, this film by Aakash Bhatia is fast-paced, and is an eccentric race against the clock.