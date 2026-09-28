5 saas-bahu duos in Indian drama series (and where to watch them now)

Long before full-fledged family drama or even OTT ruled our minds, Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar essayed the iconic ‘always fighting’ mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo – Devaki and Radha from Tu Tu Main Main. The entire sit-com revolved around their relationship where each one took it upon herself to prove their ideologies and opinion correct, in a witty way. The television show ended in 2000. Although some clips can be viewed on Youtube, no OTT platform streams the entire show as of 2026.

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