Netflix's Black Doves season 2 trailer brings Keira Knightley back for a new spy mission

In Black Doves season 2, the character of Helen Webb, played by Keira Knightley, is still employed as a spy for the mysterious Black Doves group. Helen is also married to the prime minister of the United Kingdom. In addition, after the events of season 1, Helen and her best friend Sam, played by Ben Whishaw, find themselves in yet another conspiracy against their lives.

Black Doves season 2 adds new agents, enemies and a wider conspiracy

The situation is made worse for Helen. Her mysterious leader of the Black Doves, Mrs Reed, portrayed by Sarah Lancashire, gets entangled in an elaborate scheme to oust her. Helen and Sam must navigate the aftermath of the scheme as they try to identify the culprits.