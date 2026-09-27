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Netflix's Black Doves season 2 trailer brings Keira Knightley back for a new spy mission

Black Doves season 2 brings Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw back as Helen and Sam, with new enemies, a dangerous conspiracy and fresh allies arriving on Netflix November 5
Black Doves season 2 adds new agents, enemies and a wider conspiracy
Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod in Black Doves season 2
Updated on
2 min read

In Black Doves season 2, the character of Helen Webb, played by Keira Knightley, is still employed as a spy for the mysterious Black Doves group. Helen is also married to the prime minister of the United Kingdom. In addition, after the events of season 1, Helen and her best friend Sam, played by Ben Whishaw, find themselves in yet another conspiracy against their lives.

Black Doves season 2 adds new agents, enemies and a wider conspiracy

The situation is made worse for Helen. Her mysterious leader of the Black Doves, Mrs Reed, portrayed by Sarah Lancashire, gets entangled in an elaborate scheme to oust her. Helen and Sam must navigate the aftermath of the scheme as they try to identify the culprits.

Another thing that makes the Black Doves season 2 trailer interesting is Helen's attitude toward the organisation she is working for. “I would like to know who the hell it is I’m risking my life, liberty and freedom for,” she says. Her doubts add another layer to the mission as she tries to understand who she can trust.

Black Doves season 2 also features many new characters. Among these is Laila, an acerbic and anarchic agent of Black Doves, who helps Helen. The actor playing this role is Ambika Mod from One Day. Babou Ceesay plays Mr Conteh, the executive at Black Doves. Patrick, played by Sam Riley, works for an unknown organisation and comes to help Sam.

The trailer also shows Helen questioning the organization she serves
Black Doves season 2 picks up with Keira Knightley’s Helen Webb still working as a professional spy

The storyline is based on the surprising events that took place in the first season after the unexpected death of Helen's secret lover. This lover was portrayed by Andrew Koji, whose death prompted Helen and Sam to search for his killer. The upcoming trailer is going to have enough action scenes, such as gunfights and arguments.

The new trailer promises plenty of action, including gunfights and tense confrontations
Andrew Buchan returns as Helen’s politician husband

Black Doves season 2 will air on Netflix on November 5. Andrew Buchan once again plays Helen's husband, who is a politician. Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O'Casey and Molly Chesworth also play their respective parts. Joe Barton acts as writer/producer of the series.

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Black Doves season 2 adds new agents, enemies and a wider conspiracy
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