Netflix's Pride and Prejudice: New Darcy Jack Lowden gets welcome note from Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen

Taking on the role of Mr Darcy from Pride and Prejudice takes a certain kind of valour and also comes with its fair share of pressure. After all, actors from the prior adaptations have set a standard for Jane Austen’s romantic hero. Now, as a new six-part Pride and Prejudice limited series is coming to Netflix, screen’s most recognizable actors to take up this role, Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, have sent a warm letter to Jack Lowden who landed the new role.

Jack Lowden is the new Mr Darcy, and here's what his predecessor said

Jack who has been casted opposite Emma Corrin’s Elizabeth Bennet in the new series has received a rather sweet welcoming note from his so-called predecessors.

Taking forward the legacy, Jack is all set to take on the role of Mr Darcy in the upcoming six-part Pride and Prejudice adaptation. The duo reportedly congratulated Jack and told him, “Welcome to the party. You’re the new version”. It is a small gesture, but a rather lovely one, especially considering their relation to the Pride and Prejudice universe.

Colin’s portrayal of Mr Darcy remains one of the most remarkable and remembered versions of the adaptation. He, alongside Jennifer Ehle, who played Elizabeth Bennet, has left a significant mark in the minds of the audience. It is perhaps them that the readers also visualise when they re-read the novel. Then came the modern day Mr Darcy portrayed by Matthew, who, opposite Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, became the icon of love and longing for the newer generation.