Fabric as language: 30 years on, the costumes of Pride and Prejudice still enchant audiences

The Netherfield ball in episode two reveals the sharp social contrasts of Austen’s universe. Elizabeth wears a pale gown that is almost austere in its simplicity. Opposite her, Caroline Bingley enters adorned in fine silks, brighter colours and polished trimmings. Her attire is elegant but also pointedly ambitious. It announces her taste, her money and her sense of superiority. By choosing to keep Elizabeth so plain next to Caroline, Collin translates Austen’s class commentary into an image.

Jane’s appearance at the ball is equally revealing. Her gowns are gentle, calm, soft in tone, radiating the warmth of her nature. Lydia and Kitty, by comparison, use their clothes to flirt with society. Their ribbons are brighter, their necklines lower, their trims playful. Mary remains buttoned up, her collars prim, her sense of self conveyed through modesty rather than sparkle. In one candlelit room, costumes place the entire Bennet family on a spectrum of character, from serene Jane to frivolous Lydia.

Setting up the lead

Mr Darcy’s wardrobe is the most restrained yet the most thought through. His coats are tailored to fit flawlessly but never loud. He is always dressed as though propriety and discipline have been stitched into every seam. The darker tones chosen for him reinforce his distance and his self-control. He appears as a man whose wealth allows every comfort but whose clothes are never flamboyant, showcasing a deliberate simplicity. Darcy is meant to be admired but also to be feared a little. Then comes the scene that changed everything.

Darcy stepping out of a lake in a plain white linen shirt, its fabric clinging and transparent, remains one of the most famous costume moments in British television, replicated over the years. It was a practical choice, that ended up shaping cultural memory and created the ‘Darcymania’. That shirt was later sold at auction for 25,000 pounds and is now housed at the Bankfield Museum in Halifax, where it draws visitors to this day.

The weddings

The weddings that close the series are among its most powerful costume choices. Instead of grand gowns dripping with jewels, Jane and Elizabeth marry in simple muslins, veils and gloves. The dresses are plain, but their very restraint feels truthful. They remind us that Austen’s story is about integrity and affection, not about wealth or display. The gowns bring the series full circle, from muddy hems to modest marriage, and leave the audience with an image of sincerity.

Cosprop, the celebrated costume house in London, created many of the garments used in the production. Collin worked closely with them to ensure clothes were historically accurate yet practical for long filming days. Footwear was made to suit wet lawns and stone floors while still resembling Regency slippers and boots. Waistcoats were cut in velvet and silk so they would read clearly on screen. These details, invisible to the casual viewer, are the reason the costumes still look convincing today. They were designed with both scholarship and pragmatism in mind.

Years later, the dresses, coats and accessories of this series continue to shape the way audiences imagine Regency England.

