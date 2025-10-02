Apple TV+ extends its deal to be the exclusive streaming home for ‘Peanuts’ until 2030

Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the “Peanuts” gang are staying put.

Apple TV+ is announcing a five-year extension as the exclusive streaming home for all things “Peanuts,” The Associated Press has learned. The new deal will run until 2030.

The new extension, building on a partnership between WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, includes the classic “Peanuts” library, as well as plans for more new original series and specials.

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming home until 2030

Apple TV+ obtained the exclusive rights to the “Peanuts” catalog in 2020, including the widely beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a holiday staple.

Continuing a holiday tradition, Apple TV+ will offer non-subscribers the chance to stream longtime favorites for free, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (Oct. 18 and Oct. 19) “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (Nov. 15 and Nov. 16) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (Dec. 13 and Dec. 14).