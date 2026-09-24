8 Hindi OTT picks where folklore takes the front seat

Dropped in 2024 by Aditya Sarpotdar, it stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in lead roles. It is based on the Munjya, a figure from the Maharashtrian folklore. It is believed that any boy who dies around his thread ceremony turns into a restless entity called the Munjya. It is only when the lead – Abhay- returns to his ancestral village that he finds out how the Munjya haunts his family. Streaming on JioHotstar

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