Laapata Ladies star Sparsh Shrivastava debuts as a musician; drops first-ever single ‘Ji Huzoor’

After conquering the theatres with Laapata Ladies and the OTT with Dupahiya, Sparsh Shrivastava has made his musical debut with his first ever original song Ji Huzoor. Following a series of hints on social media with the caption “Lost in the rhythm of something new” which set the tone for an upcoming musical reveal, Sparsh’s new Hindi love song is now available for fans to indulge in music that feels like home.

Ji Huzoor is a classic love song that captures the feeling of being head over heels for someone. It is all about surrendering your stubborn heart to your loved one.

Sparsh Shrivastava unveiled the teaser to the song back on April 5, saying, “A new chapter begins Presenting the teaser of my first-ever original single — #JiHuzoor ‘The song of unspoken love, yet deeply felt’ — that’s what Ji Huzoor means to me. A melody that’s always lived in my heart is now ready to find its way to yours ...Can’t wait to share this piece of me with you.”