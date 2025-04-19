Laapata Ladies star Sparsh Shrivastava debuts as a musician; drops first-ever single ‘Ji Huzoor’

After conquering the theatres with Laapata Ladies and the OTT with Dupahiya, Sparsh Shrivastava has made his musical debut with his first ever original song Ji Huzoor. Following a series of hints on social media with the caption “Lost in the rhythm of something new” which set the tone for an upcoming musical reveal, Sparsh’s new Hindi love song is now available for fans to indulge in music that feels like home.
Ji Huzoor is a classic love song that captures the feeling of being head over heels for someone. It is all about surrendering your stubborn heart to your loved one.
Sparsh Shrivastava unveiled the teaser to the song back on April 5, saying, “A new chapter begins Presenting the teaser of my first-ever original single — #JiHuzoor ‘The song of unspoken love, yet deeply felt’ — that’s what Ji Huzoor means to me. A melody that’s always lived in my heart is now ready to find its way to yours ...Can’t wait to share this piece of me with you.”
Multi-talented Sparsh Shrivastava broadens his horizons
From portraying dancer Neel Walia in the Disney show Shake it Up to Kundan Singh in television soap opera Balika Vadhu the multifaceted artiste has proved his talents in acting, dance and broadened his horizons of the world of music.
Through the announcement post of the song drop Sparsh expressed, “Sometimes love lives quietly in the spaces between words. So I sang mine…I lived every second of this song — and now, I’m sharing a piece of myself with you… I hope #JiHuzoor makes you feel something.
Something true. Something warm. Something like home…”
Fans can find the song on his official YouTube channel, where he has mentioned how much this song means to him. Sparsh also made a post on his socials with snippets of his favourite moments of the music video featuring Preeti Panigrahi.
