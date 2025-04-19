Instagram drops exclusive moments from Hanumankind's Coachella debut

Instagram surprises the world with an exclusive glimpse of Hanumankind's electrifying performance with a reel showcasing a few never-before-seen moments with the hip-hop artiste at his debut performance at Coachella.

Hanumankind's electrifying performance at Coachella

Following his debut at Coachella, rapper Hanumankind ensured global attention. In a new reel on Instagram, the world’s most followed Instagram account with over 680 million followers, the emerging artiste shares his journey to one of the world's largest music festivals, marking his first performance in the US.

The exclusive reel documents his tour diary—from rehearsals in LA, the road trip to Palm Springs, to the moments just before he takes the stage in America. It provides a rare insight into the unfiltered chaos, nerves, and excitement of a rising artist stepping onto a global platform.

In the reel, Hanumankind states, “Music is a part of my life, because wherever you are, wherever you travel, whatever you do, it's around you, it surrounds you. It’s a part of the culture of the place and language of the land. Who would have thought a couple of folks from the south side of India would just be making music and playing at Coachella? I'm proud of everybody that’s here and how we got here.”