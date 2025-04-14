Coachella 2025: Hanumankind of Big Dawgs fame brings chenda drummers for first full set in the US

Indian hip-hop sensation Hanumankind whose song Big Dawgs went viral on TikTok with 150 million views, and over 2,000,000 searches on Shazam, recently took over the Mojave stage at Coachella.

The hip hop artist whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat showed up to his performance at the desert music festival with a group of chenda musicians.

Hanumankind impresses with Coachella debut; performs amid fever

For his Coachella performance Hanumankind collaborated with Kochuveetil Beats, a traditional percussion band from his home state of Kerala. The chenda is a cylindrical drum from Kerala that's been part of the region's cultural celebrations for centuries.

The drumming ensemble, clad in traditional white attire, joined him for his performance of “Run It Up.” He was also backed by drummer Sange Wangchuk and guitarist Krishna M. Sujith as he debuted a powerful new track and also revealed that it was his first full set in the U.S.