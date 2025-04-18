Indie rock band Ehsaas drops their latest single ‘Nindiya’

Over the years, Ehsaas has created a diverse collection of original music including tracks like Khudsar, Baawre, Tanhai, Dhundh Lo, Khwaish, and Jung. The band originally came together in 2015 when Viral was performing solo gigs around Ahmedabad. “At that time, I was doing Bollywood covers and Gujarati folk fusion, mostly alone in cafés and restaurants. Gradually, the current members joined me—one by one.” Today, the band includes Raj Shah (guitarist and composer), Nandan Joshi (lead guitar), Ayush Patalia (keyboards), Adit Trivedi (bass), Yashesh Bane (drums), and Viral Patel on vocals.

The real transformation came during the pandemic in 2020, when they decided to stop performing covers and dedicate themselves fully to original compositions. Since then, Ehsaas has focused on crafting and performing their music, building a sound that reflects their individual journeys and shared creative vision.