Indie rock band Ehsaas drops their latest single ‘Nindiya’

Ahmedabad’s indie rock band Ehsaas has just released their latest single, Nindiya, a track they describe as being extremely close to their hearts. Written and composed by guitarist Raj Shah, the song carries a quiet, introspective energy, balancing soft musical textures with deeply emotional lyrics. According to lead vocalist Viral Patel, the track has a personal backstory. “The song is based on Raj’s history with a past partner. Wherever we performed it live, we got a great response—and now, finally, it’s released. This is our 17th song.”
Over the years, Ehsaas has created a diverse collection of original music including tracks like Khudsar, Baawre, Tanhai, Dhundh Lo, Khwaish, and Jung. The band originally came together in 2015 when Viral was performing solo gigs around Ahmedabad. “At that time, I was doing Bollywood covers and Gujarati folk fusion, mostly alone in cafés and restaurants. Gradually, the current members joined me—one by one.” Today, the band includes Raj Shah (guitarist and composer), Nandan Joshi (lead guitar), Ayush Patalia (keyboards), Adit Trivedi (bass), Yashesh Bane (drums), and Viral Patel on vocals.
The real transformation came during the pandemic in 2020, when they decided to stop performing covers and dedicate themselves fully to original compositions. Since then, Ehsaas has focused on crafting and performing their music, building a sound that reflects their individual journeys and shared creative vision.
They recently participated in the TV show Battle of Bands. Viral explains, “We took part in the challenge this year, and now we’re mentoring a new season of the same show. We’re currently guiding 12 different bands—it’s a great experience to support upcoming talent.”
When asked how visual storytelling has become an important part of their creative process, Viral explains that their songs are based on real-life experiences and personal stories, making each video an extension of the music’s emotional core. “We don’t create songs just for the sake of it, or, like in movies, for a brief. These songs are connected to us, to our lives. That’s why people can sit back and listen peacefully, because it feels real.”
Looking ahead, the band is working on their first full-length album with 8 to 10 songs. They’re planning collaborations with fellow musicians they met through reality shows and tours, including other bands and even young performers. Viral says, “Because of the show, we now have a big circle of friends across the country who want to collaborate. ”
Their long-term vision is to take their original music to bigger stages. “We want to perform live in stadiums—with amazing sound, lights, and storytelling. For the past two years, we’ve done self-managed tours. Our shows comprise our songs. That’s how we want to continue. Touring, connecting, and performing songs that truly are ours.”
