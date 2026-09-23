The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2: Aryan Khan’s Netflix series to begin filming in March 2027

According to some reports, the second season of The Ba**ds of Bollywood is likely to go into production in March 2027. All the actors from season one are likely to return for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, the plot of the coming season is a mystery for the audience.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2: Cast, story and production details

Lakshya is expected to come back as Aasmaan Singh, while Sahher Bambba is expected to reappear as Karishma Talvar. Bobby Deol is likely to reappear as Ajay Talvar, with Raghav Juyal playing Parvaiz and Anya Singh as Sanya. It is also expected that Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi will be back. Some other cast members of the previous season are expected to play their roles again.