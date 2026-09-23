The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2: Aryan Khan’s Netflix series to begin filming in March 2027

According to some reports, the second season of The Ba**ds of Bollywood is likely to go into production in March 2027. All the actors from season one are likely to return for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, the plot of the coming season is a mystery for the audience.
Lakshya is expected to come back as Aasmaan Singh, while Sahher Bambba is expected to reappear as Karishma Talvar. Bobby Deol is likely to reappear as Ajay Talvar, with Raghav Juyal playing Parvaiz and Anya Singh as Sanya. It is also expected that Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi will be back. Some other cast members of the previous season are expected to play their roles again.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 would be an extension of the narrative developed by Aryan Khan. It was the directorial and scriptwriting debut of Aryan. Aryan co-created, wrote, and directed the show along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.
The series is produced by Gauri Khan via the Red Chillies Entertainment production house. The show also had contributions from Shah Rukh Khan, who worked alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The production has been backed by Gauri Khan via Red Chillies Entertainment.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 1 debuted on Netflix in September 2025. It focuses on Aasmaan, a newcomer actor struggling to establish himself in Bollywood. Life once again takes a new turn for him because he falls in love with Karishma. Their relationship is under threat because of the power structure in the movie industry.
Season 2 continues from the first season, which ended in a cliffhanger. Aasmaan and Karishma tried to elope with the help of Parvaiz, and Ajay chased them. The climax scene has taken the story in a different direction. The writer of the show, Bilal Siddiqi, had mentioned in August that talks about season 2 were being held. But the story and plot details are still under wraps.