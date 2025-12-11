A star is born: Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood takes over IMDb’s top spot

Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood has officially claimed the No. 1 spot on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025. In a year packed with standout shows, it surpassed major titles like Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Panchayat Season 4, Special Ops Season 2 and The Family Man Season 3, and emerged at the very top of the popularity rankings.

Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood becomes India’s most-watched series

Aryan Khan has indeed made a superstar entry into the film industry, his debut series has skyrocketed in popularity and earned widespread acclaim from audiences around the world. As for the ratings, the IMDb rankings are based on page views from over 250 million monthly global visitors, considering all Indian series released between January 1 and November 30, 2025, with an average user rating of 6 or higher. And amid such tough competition, his series still managed to shine at the very top.

This year, crime has been in the air, well at least on our screens. The genre has dominated viewership charts, with the top 10 most-watched Indian series heavily leaning toward crime thrillers. Clearly, Indians love a little edge, mystery, and adrenaline in their binge lists.