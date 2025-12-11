Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court for personality rights

Actor Salman Khan has taken a concrete step to protect his identity by filing a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking comprehensive legal protection of his personality and publicity rights. The move, heard by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on Thursday, December 11, 2025, highlights the growing legal battle fought against unauthorised exploitation of their likenesses in the digital age.
Salman has filed a petition for an injunction against several named and un-named defendants who are misusing his personal attributes, including his name, image, voice, dialogues and other unique mannerisms without his consent. The actor contends that this unlicensed usage, especially by social media platforms and e-commerce websites, has the potential to confuse consumers, weaken his brand value, and lead to substantial financial and personal losses.
This lawsuit brings Khan into the esteemed company of Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth, all of whom have approached the courts for protection of their personalities. In recent times, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Telugu star NTR Jr. have also sought similar relief, as the need to address this issue with a sense of immediacy is felt acutely in these times of rapidly evolving technologies like AI and deepfakes.
Personality rights, though not contained in any single Indian legislation, are recognised through case law judgments and have been connected with the fundamental rights to privacy and publicity under Article 21 of the Constitution. They essentially give an individual the exclusive right to control the commercial use or otherwise of their identity attributes.
The continued judicial curiosity in these cases is part of a global phenomenon. Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson and George Clooney have also filed court cases against the unauthorized use of their voices and likenesses by large corporations, in most cases through AI-generated content. As the means to fake and tamper with identities become increasingly advanced, the decision in Salman Khan v Ashok Kumar/John Doe & Ors may establish a critical precedent for celebrity rights and digital agency in India.