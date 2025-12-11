Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court for personality rights

This lawsuit brings Khan into the esteemed company of Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth, all of whom have approached the courts for protection of their personalities. In recent times, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Telugu star NTR Jr. have also sought similar relief, as the need to address this issue with a sense of immediacy is felt acutely in these times of rapidly evolving technologies like AI and deepfakes.

Personality rights, though not contained in any single Indian legislation, are recognised through case law judgments and have been connected with the fundamental rights to privacy and publicity under Article 21 of the Constitution. They essentially give an individual the exclusive right to control the commercial use or otherwise of their identity attributes.

The continued judicial curiosity in these cases is part of a global phenomenon. Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson and George Clooney have also filed court cases against the unauthorized use of their voices and likenesses by large corporations, in most cases through AI-generated content. As the means to fake and tamper with identities become increasingly advanced, the decision in Salman Khan v Ashok Kumar/John Doe & Ors may establish a critical precedent for celebrity rights and digital agency in India.