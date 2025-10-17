Akshay Kumar’s Personality Rights: Realistic nature of deepfakes alarming, says HC

A bench of Justice Arif Doctor in the order passed on Wednesday termed as "truly alarming" the realistic nature of the deepfake images and videos that are being created using artificial intelligence. The order was made available on Thursday.

"Both in the context of images and videos, the morphing is so sophisticated and deceptive that it is virtually impossible to discern that the same are not genuine images/videos of the plaintiff (Kumar)," HC said.

Akshay Kumar had filed a suit in HC against websites and social media platforms misusing his photographs, videos and name without authority. In an interim application, the actor sought removal of all such content and an injunction from future use.

In its order, the court said the deepfake video of the actor making communally inflammatory statements and statements about Rishi Valmiki is deeply concerning. "The consequences that can arise from such content being disseminated are indeed most grave and serious," the order said.

The court noted that apart from violating and affecting the actor's personality and moral rights, such videos also pose a grave threat to the safety and well-being of the family members and can also have an adverse and widespread impact on society and public order, which clearly appears to be the agenda of those who create such content.

"Hence, such content needs to be removed from the public domain immediately, not only in the interest of the plaintiff but also in the larger public interest," HC said.