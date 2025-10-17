Veteran actor-dancer Madhumati dies at 84, Akshay Kumar and others pay tribute

Born as Hutoxi Reporter, the actor-dancer changed her name after the release of Dilip Kumar’s Madhumati. She became popular in the 1950s and 60s for dance performances, be it kathak or contemporary Western. Madhumati was the dance guru of Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Chunky Pandey, Tabu and Sonam Kapoor.

Chaitanya Padukone, a journalist and close associate of Madhumati, said the actor breathed her last on Wednesday morning. “She passed away yesterday. She told her caretaker around 6.30 am to give her some water to drink. She asked her to wake her up after a couple of hours. Around 8.30-9 am, when the caretaker went to gently wake her up, she was lifeless.

“She had already passed away. She didn’t have any kind of an ailment, but age was catching up on her. Her husband (Deepak Manohar) passed away many years ago. She stayed alone with her caretaker and house help; they didn’t have any children,” Chaitanya told a news agency.