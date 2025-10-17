Shyamal & Bhumika’s Haveli collection transforms architectural splendour into pieces of wearable art

Designer label Shyamal & Bhumika’s new collection, Haveli, is inspired by their centuries-old ancestral home in the old pols of Ahmedabad. These havelis are repositories of memory, storytelling, and faded opulence, and the designers have tried to capture that in couture. Drawing from jaali-filtered courtyards, hand-painted frescoes, carved balconies, and lime-washed walls, the motifs and silhouettes have an old-world charm.

Haveli by Shyamal & Bhumika revives the elegance of old Ahmedabad

Accents of sequins, glass beads, and crystals replicate the shimmer of antique mirrors and fading sunlight. A pastel palette of dusty rose, powder peach, mint, almond, and oxidised gold is juxtaposed with jewel tones of ruby, rani pink, forest green, and indigo. The silhouettes include regal panelled bridal lehengas, structured sherwanis, elegant saris, kalidaars and shararas with trailing veils and sculpted blouses. The designer duo takes us through this timeless range.