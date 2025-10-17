Kantara fame Rukmini Vasanth on what makes Deepavali special and more

A

Some films test you physically, where you have to pick up new skills; some stretch you emotionally or mentally, requiring you to dig deep into your craft and then, once in a while, there are films that demand all of it. Kantara is the kind of film that challenges you in every possible way as an actor. My character is tied to one of the biggest plot twists in the film, so I don’t want to give away any spoilers. Since the story is set in the Tulu Nadu–Karavali region, the dialect work was completely new to me. There’s the emotional depth that comes with understanding her context in cultural, historical and personal ways, which is always such a fascinating process to uncover. On top of that, there was all the physical preparation, such as horse riding and sword fighting — skills that were both challenging and exhilarating to learn. It was an amazing experience working with our fight masters because you realise that even something that seems simple, like learning how to fall safely for multiple takes, is actually an art in itself. I love that acting gives you these opportunities because you end up acquiring abilities that stay with you beyond the film. I had to learn surfing for one of my earlier roles (Banadariyalli) and it turned out to be something I truly love. So, I’m always grateful for roles that push me to grow not just as an actor, but as a person too.