Quynh Anh Nguyen won the Miss Universe Vietnam title on October 2, but before she could bask in the glory of her win, she was stripped of the title within 48 days. The decision was announced on November 18 by Five6 Entertainment, the company behind the pageant. As per the organisers, it was in accordance with a violation that Quynh was accused of attempting.

Miss Universe Vietnam: How Quynh Anh Nguyen lost her crown just 48 days after winning

The controversy surrounding Nguyen first came to light in October, when screenshots of alleged private conversations between her and Miss Universe Vietnam first runner-up Trinh My Anh began circulating online. The messages contained disparaging remarks about other contestants which upsetted the council. Quynh subsequently apologised for her actions and acknowledged the responsibility that came with holding the crown. However, the situation now has escalated after the organisers accused her of violating the conditions of her suspension.

As a punishment, the association imposed a six-month suspension in October. But Nguyen wasn't ready to follow any of those orders. She continued attending events and participated in competitions which were not in terms of her forced break, while also giving some excuses of not being too well to sign any official agreements.