Quynh Anh Nguyen won the Miss Universe Vietnam title on October 2, but before she could bask in the glory of her win, she was stripped of the title within 48 days. The decision was announced on November 18 by Five6 Entertainment, the company behind the pageant. As per the organisers, it was in accordance with a violation that Quynh was accused of attempting.
The controversy surrounding Nguyen first came to light in October, when screenshots of alleged private conversations between her and Miss Universe Vietnam first runner-up Trinh My Anh began circulating online. The messages contained disparaging remarks about other contestants which upsetted the council. Quynh subsequently apologised for her actions and acknowledged the responsibility that came with holding the crown. However, the situation now has escalated after the organisers accused her of violating the conditions of her suspension.
As a punishment, the association imposed a six-month suspension in October. But Nguyen wasn't ready to follow any of those orders. She continued attending events and participated in competitions which were not in terms of her forced break, while also giving some excuses of not being too well to sign any official agreements.
The organisers also claimed that she attended an event involving another management company, where an exclusive agreement was announced without their knowledge or approval. Her dishonesty led to misunderstandings and negatively affected the image of Miss Universe Vietnam and its organising committee.
Around the same time, Nguyen reportedly informed the organisers that she needed a break to focus on her mental health and treatment. She also said she was unable to fulfil her contractual responsibilities as planned.
So, after all these hassles, the committee has now decided to take her title away and has also ruled her out for representing Vietnam at the international Miss Universe competition because of a separate dispute involving the country's franchise rights.