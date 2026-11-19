As, India's first Miss Universe, actor and birthday girl Susmita Sen turns 51 today, here's a quick recap of some of her most notable performances and where to stream them on OTT today.
When you talk about Sushmita Sen’s filmography one of the most unmissable characters is Chandni Chopra from the Farah Khan directorial Main Hoon Na. Playing a chemistry teacher opposite Shah Rukh Khan, the movie is a delightful mix of action, romance, emotion, and comedy. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix
A classic David Dhawan comedy with an ensemble cast, it sees Sushmita essay the role of Rupali who falls in love with Salman Khan, a married man. The cast also includes Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Tabu. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Another David Dhawan comedy, Sushmita here plays Naina who is in love with Dr. Samir Malhotra (Salman Khan). But complications begin when she catches his habit of lying. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan and Arshad Warsi in supporting roles. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Directed by Agathian, the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill, Susmita and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. The movie follows the lead protagonists Sanjay and Susmita who fall in love with each other. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Zee 5
A gripping thriller by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it follows the story of a bank robbery which is done to take revenge. When a bank manager is ousted from his job, he plans a heist by training three men who take on the roles of being blind strangers. Susmita here plays Neha, their instructor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Ranpal, and Paresh Rawal. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
One of her memorable collaborations with David Dhawan, the film stars Govinda, Rambha, Anupam Kher, and Satish Kaushik. It takes inspiration from the Hollywood movie, Liar Liar. The protagonist; Govinda has his life turned upside down when he is forced to tell the truth. Susmita plays his better half. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it stars Sushmita, Tabu, Sanjay Suri and Palash Sen in lead roles. The movie sees surrogacy and friendship in new lens. It follows the story of two best friends Rewa and Sia and when the former discovers that she cannot conceive the latter steps in as a surrogate. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Pankaj Parashar, it stars Salman Khan, Dia Mirza, Sharat Saxena and Inder Kumar in lead roles besides Sushmita. In this action-packed romantic thriller, Salman Khan discovers a truth about his past that becomes central to the narrative. Sushmita plays his love interest. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Even though Sushmita appeared for a cameo in the movie, her iconic song Mast Mahol Me Jeene De, topped all music charts back in the day. Her special appearance is always remembered in this movie, directed by Khalid Mohamed and helmed by an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
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