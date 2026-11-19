Birthday girl Zeenat Aman is one of the most versatile actors the industry could have. From playing an uber sensual and stylish character to an ordinary village woman or an intelligent criminal, she has played them all. Throughout her career she has worked with leading names in Indian cinema, the songs of her movies are evergreen and people still revisit them and introduce them to the new generation. If you want to catch up on some of her movies, tune in to these OTT platforms.