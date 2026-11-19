Birthday girl Zeenat Aman is one of the most versatile actors the industry could have. From playing an uber sensual and stylish character to an ordinary village woman or an intelligent criminal, she has played them all. Throughout her career she has worked with leading names in Indian cinema, the songs of her movies are evergreen and people still revisit them and introduce them to the new generation. If you want to catch up on some of her movies, tune in to these OTT platforms.
While you remember the OG don Amitabh Bachchan in Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, you cannot miss out on Roma, essayed by Zeenat. She plays a young woman seeking revenge against the underworld for the death of her brother. Her stylish looks back in the late 70s became the talk of the town. This Chandra Barot movie also starred Iftekhar, Pran, and Om Shivpuri. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Who can forget Zeenat Aman’s iconic white dress and guitar-in-hand song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dilko? Directed by Nasir Hussain, the movie starred Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, Tariq, Zeenat, Neetu Singh and Ajit in pivotal roles. It follows the story of three brothers who are separated in childhood and how music and memories bring them together years later. Zeenat essays the role of Sunita a singer. Streaming on ZEE 5
This Dev Anand directorial will forever be famous for Zeenat Aman’s portrayal of a hippie, Jasbir, and her iconic song Dum Maro Dum. A cult film of the 1970s it focused on the hippie culture and also starred Dev Anand, Mumtaz, Prem Chopra and Iftekhar. Streaming on Youtube
Directed by Raj Kapoor, the movie has Zeenat essaying the role of Rupa, a young singer who has a melodious voice but a partially disfigured face due to a traumatic childhood accident. She marries an engineer who falls in love with her voice but hesitates to accept her in appearance. The film is a comment on beauty, physical attraction in youth, social perception and inner worth. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Zee 5
A Manish Kumar directorial, it stars Manoj Kumar, Zeenat, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Prem Nath and Moushumi Chatterjee. The movie is set against the youth unemployment and financial hardship, a reality faced by society in the 70s. This reality drove many to take harsh decisions about their life. The film follows Bharat a young graduate trying to find a job and Zeenat plays his girlfriend, Sheetal. Will the two be able to stand the test of time that society throws against them? Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE 5
Directed by Raj Khosla the film is essentially a test of friendship between the lead protagonists, who fall for the same woman. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat, Amrish Puri and Prem Chopra the movie revolves around friendship, crime, betrayal and love. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Directed by Krishna Shah the movie is known for its scale, grandeur and ambitious international cast. It follows a group of international criminals who get invited to a remote island for a diamond heist. Zeenat plays the role of Sheila Enders who also ends up being a part of that group. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Shakti Samanta, the ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra and Utpal Dutt. The film follows the leads Amitabh who is a professional gambler while Zeenat, essaying Shabnam gets involved in high level espionage. The film is remembered for its melodious song Do Lafzon Ki Hai… and iconic shooting locations. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by B. R Chopra starring Zeenat, Raj Babbar, Deepak Parashar, Padmini Kolhpure, Simi Garewal and Shreeram Lagoo, it defines one of her career changing performances. When a young girl Bharti gets sexually assaulted by a wealthy man, her struggle to attain justice kicks off where she is reminded of the horrible incident by society in each step. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is one of her more recent appearances alongside Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, and Arjun Kapoor. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, the period movie follows the conflict between the Maratha army and Ahmad Shah Abdali. Zeenat plays a supporting character from the Mughal household but her aura makes all the difference. Streaming on Netflix
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