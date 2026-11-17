E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India is heading back to the screen, and this time the story will be told by the people it is about. The BBC and Canada’s CBC have confirmed a five-part adaptation of the 1924 novel, with Ali Fazal leading the cast as Aziz, the Indian doctor whose friendship with an Englishman is tested by the cracks of the Raj. Ali, known for Victoria & Abdul and Mirzapur, is joined by Tom Mison as Fielding, the educator who grows close to Aziz, and by Fiona Shaw, Gwilym Lee and Clare Hughes.
Naseeruddin Shah plays the spiritual Godbole. Shahana Goswami plays Amrit Rao, a barrister who has just qualified as India’s first woman lawyer. Danish Hussain plays Aziz’s uncle and best friend, Hamidullah, a sceptic who doubts that real friendship is possible under British rule.
Behind the camera is Richie Mehta, the Emmy-winning Canadian filmmaker behind Delhi Crime, who is writing and directing. The series is produced by Parti Productions, Working Title Television and Mehta’s own A Passage Post, and will be filmed on location in India.
What sets the project apart is its stated intention. Richie, for his part, has pointed to the many romanticised portraits of India that screens have offered over the years, and says this version needs to be told now.
It is a bold ambition for a story with a long screen history. David Lean’s 1984 film, with Victor Banerjee as Aziz, remains the benchmark, while an earlier ITV attempt in the 2000s was abandoned because of its cost. This new version arrives just after the novel’s centenary, with a pointedly different vantage point.
The series is commissioned for BBC One, BBC iPlayer, CBC TV and CBC Gem. A premiere date has not yet been announced.
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