Behind the camera is Richie Mehta, the Emmy-winning Canadian filmmaker behind Delhi Crime, who is writing and directing. The series is produced by Parti Productions, Working Title Television and Mehta’s own A Passage Post, and will be filmed on location in India.

What sets the project apart is its stated intention. Richie, for his part, has pointed to the many romanticised portraits of India that screens have offered over the years, and says this version needs to be told now.

It is a bold ambition for a story with a long screen history. David Lean’s 1984 film, with Victor Banerjee as Aziz, remains the benchmark, while an earlier ITV attempt in the 2000s was abandoned because of its cost. This new version arrives just after the novel’s centenary, with a pointedly different vantage point.

The series is commissioned for BBC One, BBC iPlayer, CBC TV and CBC Gem. A premiere date has not yet been announced.