The renewal also raises questions about how the show will proceed once it catches up with Herron's published work. His latest Slough House novel, Clown Town, is being adapted alongside its predecessor, Bad Actors, for seasons 7 and 8. With two further seasons now confirmed, the creative team could eventually have to explore stories beyond the books.

The show is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Douglas Urbanski, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Billy Bowring, Herron and Oldman serving as executive producers.

Fans react to renewal amid James Bond casting buzz

The announcement has also sparked playful reactions among viewers, particularly in light of the recent speculation surrounding Lowden's chances of becoming the next James Bond.

The actor had been tipped as a potential successor to Daniel Craig, with several of his Slow Horses co-stars, including Oldman, publicly expressing support for him. However, the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond has put an end to that speculation. Some Slow Horses fans have since joked that Lowden's return as River Cartwright means they will get to see more of their favourite MI5 agent instead.

The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of Slow Horses season 7.