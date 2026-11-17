British spy thriller Slow Horses is set to return for two more seasons, with Apple TV confirming the renewal of the hit series shortly after actress Olivia Cooke suggested that its eighth season could be the last.
Cooke, who plays Sid Baker in the show, recently revealed that the cast and crew had been given the impression that the upcoming eighth season would bring the series to a close. Her comments prompted speculation among fans about the future of the popular spy drama, before the streaming platform put those concerns to rest with an official announcement.
Taking to Instagram, Apple TV announced that Slow Horses had been renewed for seasons 9 and 10. The streamer shared a photograph of Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb with the caption: “Slow Horses has been renewed for Seasons 9 and 10.”
What to expect from Slow Horses seasons 9 and 10
Adapted from Mick Herron's Slough House novels, Slow Horses follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents who are relegated to the department's administrative dumping ground after making career-ending mistakes. Despite their professional setbacks, the agents repeatedly find themselves caught up in dangerous espionage operations.
The series stars Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible head of Slough House, alongside Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce. It is Apple TV's longest-running series and one of its most successful original productions.
The renewal also raises questions about how the show will proceed once it catches up with Herron's published work. His latest Slough House novel, Clown Town, is being adapted alongside its predecessor, Bad Actors, for seasons 7 and 8. With two further seasons now confirmed, the creative team could eventually have to explore stories beyond the books.
The show is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Douglas Urbanski, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Billy Bowring, Herron and Oldman serving as executive producers.
Fans react to renewal amid James Bond casting buzz
The announcement has also sparked playful reactions among viewers, particularly in light of the recent speculation surrounding Lowden's chances of becoming the next James Bond.
The actor had been tipped as a potential successor to Daniel Craig, with several of his Slow Horses co-stars, including Oldman, publicly expressing support for him. However, the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond has put an end to that speculation. Some Slow Horses fans have since joked that Lowden's return as River Cartwright means they will get to see more of their favourite MI5 agent instead.
The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of Slow Horses season 7.
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