Pop superstar Taylor Swift has welcomed the creative change that came with composing a song for Toy Story 5, saying the project allowed her to explore a narrative beyond her own experiences. The singer-songwriter described the process as a refreshing departure from drawing on her personal life while writing music.

Taylor Swift says writing Toy Story 5 track offered her ‘relief’

Speaking at a recent press event, Taylor said she enjoyed approaching songwriting from an entirely different perspective. “I’m loving, you know, writing from a fresh perspective,” she said, adding, "Having a break from writing about my personal life is always kind of a relief.”