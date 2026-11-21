Pop superstar Taylor Swift has welcomed the creative change that came with composing a song for Toy Story 5, saying the project allowed her to explore a narrative beyond her own experiences. The singer-songwriter described the process as a refreshing departure from drawing on her personal life while writing music.
Speaking at a recent press event, Taylor said she enjoyed approaching songwriting from an entirely different perspective. “I’m loving, you know, writing from a fresh perspective,” she said, adding, "Having a break from writing about my personal life is always kind of a relief.”
The 36-year-old musician wrote I Knew It, I Knew You for the latest chapter of the beloved animated franchise, a series she has followed since childhood. Created in collaboration with her longtime musical partner Jack Antonoff, the track arrived in June, ahead of the film's release.
The country-pop number centres on friendship, nostalgia and the emotional significance of reunions. Its narrative takes inspiration from Jessie, the cowgirl toy who finds herself struggling to hold on to her place in a world increasingly dominated by technology, particularly following the arrival of a tablet in Toy Story 5.
I Knew It, I Knew You has also emerged as a potential awards contender, putting Taylor in the conversation for a Best Original Song nomination at the Academy Awards. It has already secured two Grammy nominations, one of which is in the Song of the Year category — an honour the singer has yet to win. However, she missed out on the Single of the Year trophy at the Country Music Awards, where Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas took home the prize.
Reflecting on the film's central concern about technology making traditional toys redundant, Taylor also shared her thoughts on the future of creative expression. She expressed confidence in the enduring appeal of human-made art, particularly in music and cinema.
To illustrate her point, the singer cited Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving and Rosalia's Lux as two albums she has particularly enjoyed revisiting over the past year. Both records have received nominations in the Album of the Year category at the Grammys and will compete against Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl at the February ceremony.
According to Swift, the appeal of these records lies in their distinctly human qualities and their ability to capture experiences that listeners can recognise and relate to.
“Those albums are great because they’re human, they’re human-made, they’re about human experience, and that’s why humans connect to them. Humans are still winning this," Taylor said.