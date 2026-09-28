Taylor Swift calls working with Dakota Johnson on Patient Zero a ‘dream sequence’

Grammy winner Taylor Swift described working with Dakota Johnson on the Patient Zero music video as a “dream sequence” and praised the actress’ talent.

Taylor Swift praises Dakota Johnson in Patient Zero video

Taylor unveiled the music video of Patient Zero starring alongside with Johnson, Collin Farrell and a cameo from Cara Delevingne, during the 2026 VMAs. She took to Instagram to talk about her latest project.

“The Patient Zero video is finally out in the world! Getting to work with @chivexp was something out of a dream sequence, and I learned so much from getting to watch his genius in action,” Taylor wrote in the caption.

She went on to thank the Johnson and Farell for trusting the Blank Space hitmaker. “I want to thank @dakotajohnson and Colin for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent (Giggling with your friend because you’re twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience).”