Taylor Swift's new music video features Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, more songs also set to be released

Swifties, gear up! Taylor Swift is set to debut the music video for her latest track, “Patient Zero”, during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27. The ceremony will air on CBS and MTV, with the show also available to stream on Paramount+ Premium in the US.

Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell star in the video alongside Swift; the teaser shows a moody set-up, including glimpses of a graveyard scene. fans speculate the music video could be centred around as love triangle.

That's not all. Taylor Swift is dropping four new songs on Friday, September 25, as part of the deluxe version of her most recent album The Life of a Showgirl. She took to social media to share the exciting news, while expressing her gratitude to her fans for making her last album a massive hit.

Taylor Swift expands The Life of a Showgirl with four new song announcements

Titled, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, is an expanded version of the already released hit album The Life of a Showgirl. As per reports, the four new add-ons are Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding, and Babylon. Sharing the news on her Instagram, Taylor credited her fans for such a massive success of the album.