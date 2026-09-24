Taylor Swift's new music video features Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, more songs also set to be released

Swifties, gear up! Taylor Swift is set to debut the music video for her latest track, “Patient Zero”, during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27. The ceremony will air on CBS and MTV, with the show also available to stream on Paramount+ Premium in the US.
Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell star in the video alongside Swift; the teaser shows a moody set-up, including glimpses of a graveyard scene. fans speculate the music video could be centred around as love triangle.
That's not all. Taylor Swift is dropping four new songs on Friday, September 25, as part of the deluxe version of her most recent album The Life of a Showgirl. She took to social media to share the exciting news, while expressing her gratitude to her fans for making her last album a massive hit.
Titled, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, is an expanded version of the already released hit album The Life of a Showgirl. As per reports, the four new add-ons are Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding, and Babylon. Sharing the news on her Instagram, Taylor credited her fans for such a massive success of the album.
She wrote. “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history.”
Sharing a memory from her celebratory moment, she added, “I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”
She concluded on an exciting note writing, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now”.
Taylor has a track record of expanding her albums following their initial release. In 2022, she added seven tracks to Midnights just three hours after its release, while in 2024, she expanded The Tortured Poets Department to 31 tracks only two hours after it dropped.
The pop-star released The Life of a Showgirl in 2025 and it quickly found its way to fans’ hearts worldwide and became the global best-selling album of the year.
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