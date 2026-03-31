Taylor Swift sued over Life of a Showgirl album name: Accused of ignoring existing trademark

Singer Taylor Swift is currently facing a lawsuit regarding her latest album release, Life of a Showgirl. Maren Wade has accused Swift of intentionally ignoring her trademark and using a name too similar to her own. The lawsuit has been filed in a California federal court on Monday.
Maren Wade, a former contestant on America’s Got Talent, started a column in 2014 titled ‘Confessions of a Showgirl.’ The brand now includes a podcast and live show with a focus on pop and jazz music. Trademark covers include live stage, theatrical, and television work. The lawsuit alleges Taylor Swift and UMG Recordings, her record label, copied Maren’s name for her album, Life of a Showgirl.
The complaint reads, “They did not do so quietly. Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels- all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating.”
Maren Wade’s lawyer, Jaymie Parkinnen, said, “A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along.” The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reportedly refused the Blank Space singer’s application to register the mark. The office found similarity with Maren Wade's mark, as both are used in entertainment activities involving musical and theatrical performances. Trademark registrations already in place have higher priority than new applications.
According to Maren, Taylor’s album and merchandising items are damaging her brand. The lawsuit states, “The continued erosion of that mark threatens the entirety of” Wade’s brand. She is suing to stop singer from using the title Life of a Showgirl and is seeking damages.
Taylor Swift has not made any comments on this lawsuit. She owns one of the biggest portfolios of trademarks in the entertainment business, with over 170 active or pending registrations. Her trademarks are under TAS Rights Management, and manufacturing is done under Bravado.