Taylor Swift sued over Life of a Showgirl album name: Accused of ignoring existing trademark

The complaint reads, “They did not do so quietly. Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels- all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating.”

Maren Wade’s lawyer, Jaymie Parkinnen, said, “A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along.” The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reportedly refused the Blank Space singer’s application to register the mark. The office found similarity with Maren Wade's mark, as both are used in entertainment activities involving musical and theatrical performances. Trademark registrations already in place have higher priority than new applications.

According to Maren, Taylor’s album and merchandising items are damaging her brand. The lawsuit states, “The continued erosion of that mark threatens the entirety of” Wade’s brand. She is suing to stop singer from using the title Life of a Showgirl and is seeking damages.

Taylor Swift has not made any comments on this lawsuit. She owns one of the biggest portfolios of trademarks in the entertainment business, with over 170 active or pending registrations. Her trademarks are under TAS Rights Management, and manufacturing is done under Bravado.