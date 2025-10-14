Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl makes history by selling 4 million copies in first week

That’s show business for you! Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has officially sold 4.002 million equivalent album units — which includes album sales and streaming activity — in its first week in the US That is the biggest first week in modern music history; at least, according to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company that began tracking sales in 1991.

Taylor broke the record set by Adele’s 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week in 2015 in the US. The Life of a Showgirl was released October 3. In its first week, pure album sales totaled 3,479,500 copies. She’s also become the solo artist with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, with 15. She was previously tied with Drake and Jay-Z, who each have 14. Taylor is now just behind The Beatles, who boast of 19 No. 1 albums.

She is no stranger to breaking records, and when it comes to The Life of a Showgirl, the history-making started immediately. In its first day of release, the album sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales, breaking her record for most first week sales... in one day. Her last album, 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units in the US in its first week.