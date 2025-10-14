Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates the revival of the historic Wanaparthy saree, a tribute to her royal lineage

Bollywood and South star Aditi Rao Hydari, who hails from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana, has always been extremely proud of her lineage.

Aditi Rao Hydari champions the heritage of Wanaparthy saree

The actress recently took to her social media account to share a deeply personal post on the revival of the Wanaparthy saree, a weave that carries both depth and familial legacy. Sharing a series of pictures from an exhibition dedicated to her saree, Aditi wrote, “The revival of the Wanaparthy saree! A saree that has multicultural roots, much like me!”

Elaborating on the culture and heritage, Rao wrote, “My grandfather Raja J Rameshwar Rao worked towards this revival as a young man. He encouraged the weavers and ordered for the family from them. Had old designs sent to them to relearn and recreate.” She added, “His ancestors, the art-loving rulers of Wanaparthy, had brought Pathani weavers to settle in their kingdom, and the saree and weaving then adapted to the region as it evolved.”