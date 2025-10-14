We just need our own sunlight: Inside artist Neha Sahai’s Noida haven

Yet Sahai isn’t a collector for the sake of it. “When we started travelling, we used to buy four or five things from every place,” she says. “Now, we’ve restricted ourselves to one. Buy a thing, give something away. Don’t let it pile up.” There’s an ease to her minimalism, free from the pressure to own or display more.

Letting it be

Sahai’s path to becoming a full-time artist was anything but linear. Trained in fashion at NIFT, she later pursued business and juggled several roles—designer, entrepreneur, brand owner—constantly searching for a balance between stability and self-expression. “I’ve done everything and I’ve never been afraid to start over. Painting, though, was the one thing that stayed,” she says.

A turning point came in 2019 during a trip to Amsterdam, when her Airbnb host offered to buy one of her paintings. “That tiny moment of someone seeing value in what I’d made brought me back to it,” she says. Since then, her art has become both practice and therapy. “Painting slows me down. It doesn’t ask me to adjust. It just lets me be,” she adds.

Her studio is the heart of the house and an extension of her personality: cluttered in the best way, alive with detail. Brushes, colour pencils, and notebooks sprawl across her desk. Fish-shaped trinkets from Portugal sit beside handmade ceramics and sketches and swatches lining the wall, they all carry traces of her journey in every corner.

On the egg-white walls hangs her recent work, Mr. and Mrs. Chatterjee—a reinterpretation of a newlywed couple on their honeymoon. In Sahai’s signature style, her figures have human torsos and fish heads. “This is the first man—a fish man,” she says, gesturing at the canvas. “Fish man, because I have always painted feminine characters.”