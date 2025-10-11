Diwali 2025: 5 ways to reuse last year’s Diwali decorations

Re-doing, upcycling, and reusing old Diwali decorations and turning them into something creatively new can be therapeutic, a wonderful family activity, keep the children engaged and bring down décor budget significantly. It also brings back flashes of memory about how you acquired each piece. So, this Diwali if you want to go all organic, natural and curate a recycled home décor, here’s what you can do.

Paint the diyas

More often than not you would find old diyas which have slight cracks, chipped colours or black burn marks. Repaint them in bright colours or as per your theme. Draw a few quick designs on them and should you want, add a touch of glitter or mirror embellishments to give it a new look. You can use them as single pieces or arrange quite a few of them together to make way for a hand-made centerpiece.

Melt the wax

Many times old candles and diyas are packed away half burnt and still holding on to some wax. Scrape out the remaining wax, melt it and turn them into new candles. You can also add in a few of your favourite essential oils or floral decors to give it a new look.