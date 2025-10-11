Diwali 2025: 5 ways to reuse last year’s Diwali decorations

It’s just a few days to go before Diwali fever hits the city. While now is the time for cleaning your vanity and wardrobes to make way for space and positivity at home, it is also the time to take our stored Diwali decorations that can be arranged around the house.
Re-doing, upcycling, and reusing old Diwali decorations and turning them into something creatively new can be therapeutic, a wonderful family activity, keep the children engaged and bring down décor budget significantly. It also brings back flashes of memory about how you acquired each piece. So, this Diwali if you want to go all organic, natural and curate a recycled home décor, here’s what you can do.
Paint the diyas
More often than not you would find old diyas which have slight cracks, chipped colours or black burn marks. Repaint them in bright colours or as per your theme. Draw a few quick designs on them and should you want, add a touch of glitter or mirror embellishments to give it a new look. You can use them as single pieces or arrange quite a few of them together to make way for a hand-made centerpiece.
Melt the wax
Many times old candles and diyas are packed away half burnt and still holding on to some wax. Scrape out the remaining wax, melt it and turn them into new candles. You can also add in a few of your favourite essential oils or floral decors to give it a new look.
Light up the space
Every year, there are beautiful string lights that come up in the market and in very desirable designs. If you purchase new string lights, then use the old, functioning ones to light up the space inside your house. These can be lined around in the balcony, around indoor plants, in your rooms etc. Some string lights also allow clip-on where you can add photo memories if you are hosting a house-party or get together. Another way of using shorter string lights is to stuff them in a glass jar and just keep them in a corner of the house and see how the space lights up.
Recreate Torans
Torans are Diwali essentials which signify auspiciousness and the sacredness of the occasion. Sometimes you tend to have leftover bits of strings, artificial garlands, and paper lanterns. See what you can get out of your storage. Cut out the unusable parts completely. Arrange them onto a table to see if they can be converted into a toran and it reaches the desirable length. Embellish them with beads, pearls, latkans, images of Lakshmi feet etc. Then stitch them all together or use super glue to fix them so that you have a brand new recycled toran which is bound to grab eyeballs.
Recycled Gift Wraps
Diwali is one time, apart from Christmas, when you are stormed with gifts- wrapped in colourful papers, with pretty ribbons and a stash of cards. Many people have the habit of collecting these which actually come in handy every time you have to give a gift, the amount of which does increase during Diwali. You can use usuable wrapping papers, cut them and make greetings card, try out origami decorations, and more.
