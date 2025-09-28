Bookmark these 5 festive table-decor ideas for this season

Come festive season and the number of guests pouring in your house increases manifold. While some come in for a quick visit, some make themselves at home for lunch or dinner parties. If you are hosting guests this festive season, then keep these five table-décor ideas in mind, after which they might definitely drop again to take some valuable aesthetic tips.

Cinematic Centerpiece

Whether it is the dining table or the centre table, even if you keep the decorations to the minimum, make sure you have one statement centerpiece which screams of your aesthetics. You can keep it gold, silver, multi-colour, serene with a pop of colour or as the trend goes made of flowers. Multiple options are available but what you need to keep in mind is that the centerpiece should be a reflection of your personality, an extension of the room décor and one which remains etched in the memories of your guests long after the party is over.

Candlelight charms

One of the most common yet aesthetic table-décor ideas is to place candles. Now candles signify the festive mood and are a reflection of the lights that surround you during this time. You can choose between plain candles or coloured ones, scented or unscented, block candles or candelabra, but definitely one which lights up the mood. Moreover, you can use a statement candle holder or a vintage one that gives added effect to the presence of the candles. Floating tea-light candles also serve the purpose well.