Arrange your pillows, drawing from the Japanese principles of living

If you want to arrange your pillows according to Japanese techniques and principles, then you will, of course, be considering aesthetics, but slightly beyond that. It's not just about how the space looks, but about the aura, the vibes, the emotional presence, and balancing aesthetics with functionality. Keeping all these in mind, here are five ways that you can arrange your pillows this season.

Wabi-Sabi, the art of minimalism

One of the leading Japanese principles is the idea of minimalism, that less is more. Instead of cluttering and arranging too many pillows in a small space, use one or two. The fewer the pillows, the more the space for one to breathe. Moreover, decide on the number of pillows, keeping the size of the space in mind. The pillows should serve as an accessory of comfort when required, and not one that surrounds you with claustrophobia or negativity. Also, with fewer pillows and more space, your mind opens up to newer ideas and possibilities.

Before actually arranging the pillows, take a moment to think about their functionality apart from the aesthetics. List down how many pillows you would need to fulfil the functions you need them for. Then arrange them as you require. At the back for spinal support, around the neck for support to your neck and shoulders, or you can arrange a few pillows on the floor or your cosy corners for comfort and emotional support. It will also help you to sit tight on the ground, meditate, or do yoga.