Ideate your home coffee corner with these basic cues

What do you want when you wake up every morning – a cup of steaming hot coffee to bring you to your senses and energise you for the day, isn’t it? While you love to enjoy your morning coffee in your own spot, how many times have you thought of creating a small coffee corner at home with all the right equipment, cutlery, and of course colourful mugs to enjoy your morning and anytime of the day brew? If this thought has been lingering on your mind for long, then take some cue and maybe finally put your thoughts into action!
Remember, your home coffee corner should be functional, aesthetic and reflect your personal style. Here’s what you can do to achieve them.
Pick your Spot!
The most difficult part is picking the spot. It can be a corner of the kitchen countertop or a completely different part of your house which you think is lying empty and can be put to use. You can ideally select a vertical space which allows you to stack things in columns and make sustainable use of the space. But make sure the space you choose is good enough to do up with adequate light set-up and electrical points. It should also be wide enough to accommodate a coffee machine.
Chalk out a design plan
Once you have the spot fixed, the next step will be to chalk out a design plan. If there’s already a table-top or shelf then what can you store inside of it. If there is none then you would need to position one. Select the height, thickness, material of the table, colour and finish. List out what else is required and how can you aesthetically store them. Where the light will be placed? Etc. Call a designer if needed or an electrician for a consultation, if you are unsure about the positions.
Make a list and get the essentials
The essentials of your coffee corner would obviously have to be listed out. A coffee machine or other set up, electric kettle, milk frother, coffee mugs, grinder, storage space for miscellaneous objects and more. Budget yourself. Also, since this is just the beginning, get the absolute must and later on you can add and expand the space with necessary items.
Organisation is the key
Carefully organise the space. Label the jars and containers with what they contain and any best before date. If you have drawers in the space then use divers inside the drawer to organise cutlery, napkins, and other essentials. If you are using a tray then make sure that also has dividers or separate compartments to store items. Get the light and hooks part done to get enough light and hang your cups.
Play with aesthetics
Like your taste in coffee is different, your coffee corner should also be different and define who you really are. From using neon lights to go all out, to warmer shades or lampshades see what suits the space. You can add a few indoor plants or a flower vase. Use pastel colours in the theme – mugs, cutlery, tray, coasters or go quirky with hand-made, recycled, upcycled and customised objects – like a photograph or a quote of the day on a chalkboard. Choose the colours you like to go with the space. Remember, decorations are temporary and can always be changed as per season, occasions, or just mood.
