Ideate your home coffee corner with these basic cues

Remember, your home coffee corner should be functional, aesthetic and reflect your personal style. Here’s what you can do to achieve them.

Pick your Spot!

The most difficult part is picking the spot. It can be a corner of the kitchen countertop or a completely different part of your house which you think is lying empty and can be put to use. You can ideally select a vertical space which allows you to stack things in columns and make sustainable use of the space. But make sure the space you choose is good enough to do up with adequate light set-up and electrical points. It should also be wide enough to accommodate a coffee machine.

Chalk out a design plan

Once you have the spot fixed, the next step will be to chalk out a design plan. If there’s already a table-top or shelf then what can you store inside of it. If there is none then you would need to position one. Select the height, thickness, material of the table, colour and finish. List out what else is required and how can you aesthetically store them. Where the light will be placed? Etc. Call a designer if needed or an electrician for a consultation, if you are unsure about the positions.