Five ways to take care of your pillows ahead of the festive season

Festive season is right around the corner with Ganesh Chaturthi knocking on the door followed by Navratri, Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and many more. And it’s time that the pretty pillows in your house get the VIP treatment that they deserve now, of not any other time of the year. Pillows quietly enhance the look of the space providing comfort in every piece and hence, it’s time to get them festive ready so that your family guests can appreciate them too.
Pillow tags
Keep an eye on the pillow tags. Even if they stick out like an unwanted piece of information, do not tear them from the pillow. Remember, each pillow is made of different materials and might need different types of care treatments. Thus, it is best to check and recheck the kind of wash required by each pillow. The standard ones are machine clean, dry clean and spot clean, all three of which are easy to do or get done.
Check pillow type
Not all types of pillows can be washed the same way. Ideally, feather pillows need to be machine washed using a mild detergent and cold water. Also, a machine has a weight limit or space limit so each cycle is good for two long pillows and four smaller ones. If your pillows are made of foam, do not machine wash them because the rough circles might cause the foam to tear up. Memory foam pillows should be cleaned on spot with a lightly wet cloth and dried soon after. Synthetic pillows can also go for a machine wash but with lukewarm water.
Dry pillows
After you have washed the pillows, they need to be dried. Wet pillows can be breeding grounds for bacteria, virus, and fungi, especially during the rainy season when dampness spreads complimentary. If you are machine drying the pillow then set the heating to a lower temperature. If you are air-drying the pillows then place them in a well-ventilated area.
Fluff them up
Once a pillow is dry, see that they do not look flat and morose. Punch them a few times with your knuckles to make them fluffy and fresh.
Protect them
When you place the pillows in your house for decoration, you can also use a pillow protector to keep them clean for a long time. Pillow protectors are a hassle free shield which can be washed in the machine in every two to three weeks. This protects the pillow from any accidental damage, sweat, mites, or food spills.
