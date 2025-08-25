Five ways to take care of your pillows ahead of the festive season

Pillow tags

Keep an eye on the pillow tags. Even if they stick out like an unwanted piece of information, do not tear them from the pillow. Remember, each pillow is made of different materials and might need different types of care treatments. Thus, it is best to check and recheck the kind of wash required by each pillow. The standard ones are machine clean, dry clean and spot clean, all three of which are easy to do or get done.

Check pillow type

Not all types of pillows can be washed the same way. Ideally, feather pillows need to be machine washed using a mild detergent and cold water. Also, a machine has a weight limit or space limit so each cycle is good for two long pillows and four smaller ones. If your pillows are made of foam, do not machine wash them because the rough circles might cause the foam to tear up. Memory foam pillows should be cleaned on spot with a lightly wet cloth and dried soon after. Synthetic pillows can also go for a machine wash but with lukewarm water.