4 things every gardener should do before fall

Even though it is almost the end of August, the rains don't just seem to go away. While gardeners are expected to tend to plants and make aome apecial arrangements for the impending fall, it would need a good, sunny weather. Here are four things you need to do before it's officially autumn, but you might have to wait for a few more days to get a dry weather.
One should start the checklist by walking through your garden with a pair of clippers and a bucket. Mark the plants that have finished producing, including the crops and flowers that are past their peak, and cut them back or pull them out. This will help prevent problems from getting carried over to next year. Don’t expect winter to kill everything, some pests will wait in the debris for a new set of plants.
Before you toss everything into the compost, mark the plants that grew well this season. Save seeds from the healthiest, most productive plants, which will help your garden bear better plants in in the future. Let the seeds dry fully before you store them. Store them in paper envelopes, labelling them with the variety, date, and then store them somewhere cool and dry.
Pruning certain shrubs and trees should be done before the fall season sets in. Though late summer is a good time to trim back many perennials, but not all types. Trees and shrubs should also be pruned to remove dead or damaged branches. Deciduous shrubs can be lightly pruned to encourage strong spring growth. Just make sure to not prune very hard on spring-flowering shrubs, since that will make you lose next year's buds.
Autumn is a great time to fertilise lawns, as it will help their roots grow deep and strong. Overseed patchy sections to improve density and ensure a lush lawn in spring. Clean them, make them weed-free, and prepare them for the next sow.
