Recline in style this festive season with statement chairs that redefine home comfort

This festive season, home is not just where the heart is — it’s where comfort wears its best smile and celebration finds a seat. Royaloak’s new range of recliners invites you to sink in, slow down, and savour the season without compromising on style or budget.
Thoughtfully crafted to blend with every corner of your home, these statement loungers aren’t just chairs—they’re memory-makers, perfectly at ease with morning chai rituals, post-meal naps, and binge-worthy evenings of festive premieres.
Take the Nova Fabric Recliner, where rich upholstery and generous arms cradle you through those in-between festive pauses. Whether it’s a scroll through morning messages or a quiet moment before guests arrive. Its cosy fabric harmonises beautifully with the warm, vibrant palette of the season.
For those whose festive hosting style is all about elegance, the Jennifer Leatherette Recliner delivers. With its premium leatherette finish and smooth reclining ease, Jennifer sits perfectly in a formal living room, offering an inviting after-dinner retreat. It’s pet-friendly too—because comfort should never come at the expense of company.
The Evelyn Leatherette Recliner adds a cool, composed charm to the season’s warmth. Ideal for a reading nook or window seat, Evelyn is ideal for me-time, balancing plush comfort with understated poise. Also pet-friendly, it welcomes both humans and four-legged friends to join in the festivities.
And for the minimalists at heart, the Iris Fabric Recliner offers serenity without fuss. Subtle and snug, it’s made for intimate family movie nights or quiet unwinds, the kind of celebrations that linger gently into the night.
Royaloak’s Festive Loungescape proves that luxury can be effortless, comfort can be chic, and the heart of the home can be exactly where you sit.
Price on request.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain