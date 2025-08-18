How to customise growing wall art trends to decorate your house?

Remember as a child when you used to scribble on the walls with drawings and your parents used to let them be for a long time. Ever wondered why was it that way? It was not just their love and encouragement, but also a personal mark on the wall. With a growing spotlight on all things personal, here’s a few ways in which you can use growing wall art trends to personalise your memories, achievements, first-in-life moments and more; so that you cherish them in front of your eyes forever.
From abstract art to sitting down and creating a wall art from scratch, here’s what you can do to make your house brim with happiness and serve as a reminder of little moments of joy.
Abstracts on canvas
Starting with the most obvious of the wall art trends, go abstract. If you self accept your weakness in art or have a child at home and give them colours to work on, keep the firsts as a memory. This can be anything from colour splashes, colour bubbles, the classic two triangle with semi-circle sun scenery and more. These would always stay a positive reminders of your efforts put in towards art. For the pros, experiment with textures, paints, eco-printing etc to match with the look of your room.
Wall hangings
A very popular home decorative item, wall hangings do not just fill blank spaces in the house but also serve as utility storage for keys and other smaller items. Check some DIY’s or pick up from the vibrant boho looks to fill your cosy corners with colours. You can also try your hand in macramé with yarns and ropes to create something bold and beautiful.
Go floral
Want to add a pop of colour on the walls, then collect vibrant coloured flowers and press them within the pages of the books. You can do this in two ways. The first is to place the dried flowers on a canvas, make some art around it, or just stick them on as a collage and frame it. The second is to place them as a collage or a painting and pour resin over them. This would form a beautiful resin canvas.
Wall collage
Curate important moments of your life, your achievements, wedding, travel snaps. memories with friends and more. You can either place them all together or make a thematic photo collage on the wall. Keep them in different shapes and sizes to lend it an abstract look and also cover a lot of space on the wall. In case you want to be cautious of space use, then you can trim them to the same shape and size and make the photo collage.
Traditional folk on the wall
Today, several institutions work towards the revival of folk art. You can attend one such workshop and curate something beautiful for your house walls. It can be painstakingly pasted mirror work, or wood carvings, you can try your hands at making traditional masks which are popular wall décor items, or make mosaic boards for your wall. If you have a vertical space, you can use your luck at creating a wall mural from scratch and incorporate colours and elements from your likings and observations. Old and wasted CD or vinyls after a layer of polish can be upcycled into wall art.
Motivational quotes
Write you favourite motivational quote in fancy handwriting, add a quirky visual and your wall décor is ready. You can experiment with handwriting styles, colours, size and shape of the medium and truly put up something that motivates you in life.
