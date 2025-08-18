How to customise growing wall art trends to decorate your house?

From abstract art to sitting down and creating a wall art from scratch, here’s what you can do to make your house brim with happiness and serve as a reminder of little moments of joy.

Abstracts on canvas

Starting with the most obvious of the wall art trends, go abstract. If you self accept your weakness in art or have a child at home and give them colours to work on, keep the firsts as a memory. This can be anything from colour splashes, colour bubbles, the classic two triangle with semi-circle sun scenery and more. These would always stay a positive reminders of your efforts put in towards art. For the pros, experiment with textures, paints, eco-printing etc to match with the look of your room.

Wall hangings

A very popular home decorative item, wall hangings do not just fill blank spaces in the house but also serve as utility storage for keys and other smaller items. Check some DIY’s or pick up from the vibrant boho looks to fill your cosy corners with colours. You can also try your hand in macramé with yarns and ropes to create something bold and beautiful.