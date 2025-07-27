Jar-locked: Here are some quick ways to upcycle jars and use them at home

Before you get down to re-using old jars, it’s an absolute must that you treat the jars well so that they are sanitised and ready-to-be-used. Use soap solution and soak them in preferably overnight so that the insides of the jar are well-cleaned. Once soaked wash them thoroughly and leave them to dry for at least 12-24 hours. Once dry, do a smell check. If you get even subtle smells then go over the process again. If it passes the smell-check then you can safely re-use it. Sometimes you may also add your creative touch and paint it to make it look more personal and go with your house aesthetics. Here are some practical and creative ways in which an old jar can be recycled.

Kitchen Storage

From rice to lentils, from flour to sugar, from nuts mix to dried fruits, these are some of the ideal items that can be kept in old jars. In fact, depending on the utility, each item is bought in abundance or in less quantity and thus their storage space also differs. While a big jar with thick bottom is good for storing rice, a medium –sized jar works well for lentils or sugar and a small, dessert jar for exotic items on your kitchen shelf.

Beverage Counter

If you keep your beverages in the kitchen so be it, or if you have a favourite spot for your tea and coffee, then arrange the different types in recycled jars and stick labels on top of them to remember which is what. In fact, writing the names with your own hands gives it a very personalised touch.