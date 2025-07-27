Jar-locked: Here are some quick ways to upcycle jars and use them at home

From festival hampers to a dessert jar or take-away food, one thing that makes a constant entry into your house are jars. Big or small, tall or short, jars have utilities in several areas of your house. From being upcycled and used in the kitchen itself to expanding in parts of the house, here are some ways in which you can re-use old jars for a long time.
Before you get down to re-using old jars, it’s an absolute must that you treat the jars well so that they are sanitised and ready-to-be-used. Use soap solution and soak them in preferably overnight so that the insides of the jar are well-cleaned. Once soaked wash them thoroughly and leave them to dry for at least 12-24 hours. Once dry, do a smell check. If you get even subtle smells then go over the process again. If it passes the smell-check then you can safely re-use it. Sometimes you may also add your creative touch and paint it to make it look more personal and go with your house aesthetics. Here are some practical and creative ways in which an old jar can be recycled.
Kitchen Storage
From rice to lentils, from flour to sugar, from nuts mix to dried fruits, these are some of the ideal items that can be kept in old jars. In fact, depending on the utility, each item is bought in abundance or in less quantity and thus their storage space also differs. While a big jar with thick bottom is good for storing rice, a medium –sized jar works well for lentils or sugar and a small, dessert jar for exotic items on your kitchen shelf.
Beverage Counter
If you keep your beverages in the kitchen so be it, or if you have a favourite spot for your tea and coffee, then arrange the different types in recycled jars and stick labels on top of them to remember which is what. In fact, writing the names with your own hands gives it a very personalised touch.
Cookies in check
If you love cookies , bake cookies or have young children at home, then keep the cookies in check within an air-tight jar. From cookies, candies to other snacks, these can be stored and preserved within jars.
Pickle holders
Pickles are a staple in every household, especially in India. With a variety of pickles available, or a variety to make at home from, many settle for pickle making as a regular seasonal , family, or community activity. In such cases, old recycled jar comes in handy. It is because once the pickle ingredients are assembled, it needs to be doused in oil, which acts as a preservative and stored for some time. The more you store, the better becomes the taste. To store these pickles, large jars are used.
Indoor garden
Gardening is a hobby that many prefer to undertake. In fact, even if you cannot full –fledged invest yourself in gardening, you can opt for growing a few indoor herbs that would helps you in your cooking and garnishing and all you need is a jar, some soil , seeds and monitored watering. Place these jars on your window sills or anywhere appropriate and watch life grow inside it.
Utensil organiser
Take a medium sized jar and it fits your haywire –lying chopsticks, scattered wooden spoons, bakery whisks, spatulas, peelers and more. Keep them all organised in your kitchen and find them whenever you need them, instead of having to look for them everywhere.
Wellness Jar
Many a times, you can write little notes to yourself or affirmations and place them in a jar beside your bed. Every day, when you wake up pick up a note and start your day with something positive to look forward to. Moreover, you can also place in a daily wish that you would fulfil throughout the day.
Vocab Jar
For those with youngsters at home, one of the creative and educative uses of a jar can be through word collection, vocabulary building or phrase collection. Whenever you come across a new word, write it down and place it inside the jar. Shake it well and each day take out a word that you will use somewhere in your conversations.
Piggy Bank
Old jars are great piggy banks for young ones. Parents can decorate them in any way they like and make a small slit on the jar cap. These are a good way of teaching financial literacy at a young age.
Artsy Mind
If you have a knack for serious art and crafts then you can make essential oil dispenser out of old jars or even create lights from them. These will require serious work and it is preferred you get it done via a professional or learn the ropes yourself before getting down to work with them.
