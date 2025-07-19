Ethereal moon-inspired chandeliers unveiled in stunning new lighting collection

“Lunora was born from a desire to create something poetic and emotionally resonant. The moon—timeless, romantic, mysterious—became our symbol. In these uncertain times, its calm energy felt especially meaningful. We wanted each piece to feel like moon-gazing—tranquil, grounding, and a little bit magical,” shares Durgesh Khatri, head of design, Orange Tree.

Each chandelier in the collection is a study in contrast—structured yet fluid, modern yet timeless. The Noir Chandelier Smoked spreads its marble-textured glass orbs across delicate branches, reminiscent of moonlit craters. The Kellan Chandelier, meanwhile, captures the moon’s gentle motion.

Minimalist but warm, the Cici Chandelier features two interlocking arcs in a graceful “dance,” while the Billow mimics a frozen constellation with its soft, glowing orbs and sculptural flow. The Asher Chandelier, perhaps the most geometric of the edit, brings star-like serenity to any setting.

“Lunora challenged us. We weren’t just designing lighting. We were creating installations—pieces that evoke memory and mood. We moved away from the traditional grand chandelier to something more refined, almost meditative. It pushed the team to explore new materials, finishes, and forms,” says Gaurav Jain, founder, Orange Tree.

Materiality plays a key role—handcrafted wood, smoked glass, and brushed metals blend seamlessly into each design, reflecting the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and Indian craftsmanship.

In an era of mass production and trend fatigue, Lunora takes a different path—quiet luxury with emotional depth. “These chandeliers aren’t just decor. They’re sculptural experiences. A soft interruption in a loud world. Designed to make you pause,” Gaurav adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress