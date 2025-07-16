Spice Box Coded: 2025’s kitchen design trends from your masala dabba

Who knew your nani’s masala dabba was a lowkey trend oracle? In 2025, kitchen design is taking a bold, fragrant turn with cues straight from the spice rack. Think turmeric-bright cabinets, cinnamon-coded counters and storage that’s as smart as your jeera-frying timing.

Indian kitchens with a spicy twist

If your kitchen doesn’t feel a little like a well-organised thali, you’re missing the flavour. Here are some spice box inspired 2025’s kitchen design.

Red chilli (laal mirch)

Bringing the heat is Küche7’s Reverie kitchen, which embraces the intensity of red chilli with fearless flair. “This space feels like it’s been plucked straight from the masala dabba and dropped into a design-forward home,” says Naeem Chauhan, founder, Küche7.