How to bring zen energy to your house?

Want to unwind yourself at home after a hard day’s work but the look of your house gives you more stress? Maybe its time to convert it into a space of zen energy. Here’s what you can do to attain peaceful vibes at home.
Creating space, keeping only what is immediately required and throwing all the unnecessary noise out of the window are essentials of zen mode. To attain this level of peacefulness and calm in your life, here is what you can do.
Declutter is the Key
One of the major reasons you cannot attain that peace and calm of mind is because there are too many things in your space. De-clutter your room and house. Throw away what is not required, donate wherever you can or give it away to those who really need the items that are clutter for you. Once you clean your room, it becomes easier to proceed with the rest of the steps to attaining zen energy in your own home.
Neutral colours
Surround yourseld with rustic and earthy tones like beige, sand, white, or light greens. Do not opt for harsh and vibrant colours. While vibrant colours have their own purpose, zen mode requires a more pacified colour palette.
Place indoor plants and earthy materials
Choose wood or bamboo for the interiors and select light , almost neutral or pastel whites , greens and browns for linens and cottons that goes on to decorate the place. Small indoor plants lights up the space, makes it airy and gives a pop of colour.
Lighting matters
Often overlooked but the lighting of a space can determine your mood and associate calmness or anxiety with it. To compliment zen energy you need light which is subtle and gentle. Warm LED bulbs, paper lanterns, floor lamps can be good choices for permanent fixtures while candles, especially scented ones are a good deal any day. For the day time, try and ensure as much as natural light flowing inside the house. The windows can have transparent curtains which enables light to enter the house undisturbed.
Create your cosy space
While you are on your way to creating the zen energy all over your house, you must designate a special area only for yourself which will have vibes that would promote your inner peace and clarity of mind. Consider placing a tatami mat or floor cushions , alongside a low table. Place a meditation bowl which would help you ease your mind and release stress. Ideally this corner should be near the window so that it gets the flavour of all the seasons, adequate light and ventilation to free your mind of all the unnecessary clutter.
Surround yourself with light music
Music adds its own charm to the space. Have subtle meditative music running by or instrumentals of your favourite songs. You can also indulge yourself in white noise or place a water fountain, whose natural noise is like a healing therapy.
The Scent of Zen
Candles or essential oil diffusers are a must! Try with fragrances like sandalwood, lavender, yuzu etc.
Less Technology
Zen energy is very earthy and rustic. It stems from natural décor and mannerisms. Try to limit the use of technology. Use a wall clock, try not to keep a loud speaker, or a television screen near the areas. Hide or tuck away wires for easier access.