How to bring zen energy to your house?

Creating space, keeping only what is immediately required and throwing all the unnecessary noise out of the window are essentials of zen mode. To attain this level of peacefulness and calm in your life, here is what you can do.

Declutter is the Key

One of the major reasons you cannot attain that peace and calm of mind is because there are too many things in your space. De-clutter your room and house. Throw away what is not required, donate wherever you can or give it away to those who really need the items that are clutter for you. Once you clean your room, it becomes easier to proceed with the rest of the steps to attaining zen energy in your own home.

Neutral colours

Surround yourseld with rustic and earthy tones like beige, sand, white, or light greens. Do not opt for harsh and vibrant colours. While vibrant colours have their own purpose, zen mode requires a more pacified colour palette.

Place indoor plants and earthy materials

Choose wood or bamboo for the interiors and select light , almost neutral or pastel whites , greens and browns for linens and cottons that goes on to decorate the place. Small indoor plants lights up the space, makes it airy and gives a pop of colour.