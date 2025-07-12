Four colours to avoid if you have a smaller home

Want to make your small living area seem more spacious? Though savvy furniture and streamlining are essentials, the hues you use on walls can make a huge difference. Choosing the wrong colour unfortunately makes a small room look even smaller and less inviting. If you’re hoping to optimise the feeling of roominess in your snug home, here are four colours you may wish to steer clear of.
At the top of the list is dark chocolate brown. Although sumptuous and soothing in large spaces, dark browns have the ability to soak up light and produce a cave-like ambiance in compact spaces. They are not reflective enough to scatter light around and increase feelings of space.
Next, be wary of very bright or neon colours. Think lime green or searing orange. While they inject energy and personality, their intensity can overwhelm a small room. Instead of creating an open feel, they can make the walls feel like they’re closing in, leading to a sense of visual clutter and restlessness.
Third, think of distancing yourself from deep, rich reds. Reds are strong and passionate, but in a small room they can become stifling and narrow the room down enormously. They command notice and can fill up much of the visual field, giving little opportunity for the eye to relax and register spaciousness.
Lastly, although elegant and retro, true black must be handled with utmost care. The very best light absorber, black will make any room it graces smaller. Even used as an accent wall, it will produce a harsh contrast that emphasises the restrictiveness of the space as opposed to opening it up.
Rather than these options, opt for lighter neutrals, cool colours or soft pastels. These colours pick up on light, provide the illusion of depth and make your smaller home feel lighter and welcoming. Using clever colour choices is an easy and efficient method to change your compact living space into a perceived sanctuary of spaciousness.