Four colours to avoid if you have a smaller home

Want to make your small living area seem more spacious? Though savvy furniture and streamlining are essentials, the hues you use on walls can make a huge difference. Choosing the wrong colour unfortunately makes a small room look even smaller and less inviting. If you’re hoping to optimise the feeling of roominess in your snug home, here are four colours you may wish to steer clear of.

Style Smart: Four colours to rethink in your smaller home

At the top of the list is dark chocolate brown. Although sumptuous and soothing in large spaces, dark browns have the ability to soak up light and produce a cave-like ambiance in compact spaces. They are not reflective enough to scatter light around and increase feelings of space.

Next, be wary of very bright or neon colours. Think lime green or searing orange. While they inject energy and personality, their intensity can overwhelm a small room. Instead of creating an open feel, they can make the walls feel like they’re closing in, leading to a sense of visual clutter and restlessness.