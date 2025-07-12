Qbik’s Rivet Drop 2 captures timeless love and the strength of staying through seasons

This edit serves as a natural progression from Rivet Drop 1. While the first chapter was bold, metallic, and unapologetically rebellious with structured bralettes, sharp tuxedos, and gleaming rivet grids, Drop 2 shifts the energy. It softens the stance without surrendering its strength. The volume fades, but the impact lingers.

“In Drop 1, the Layered onion plateau metal underwire was a statement of defiance. In Drop 2, the rivet takes on a more emotive form adorned with stones, rounded in silhouette, and imbued with sentiment,” asserts Vrinda. If Drop 1 was about commanding attention, she says, Drop 2 is about leaving a lasting imprint. Quieter, yes, but perhaps even more powerful.

Talking about the fabrics, the designer says, “We’ve played with a tactile palette that balances structure and softness like georgette, silk, viscose suiting knit, chanderi silk linen, and tencel that form the base of this narrative.” The colour story is delicate yet grounded, featuring shades of sage, mint, ivory, powder blue, blush, grey, and black tones.

Rivet Drop 2 is designed for meaningful occasions that aren’t always grand but linger in the heart. Vrinda explains, “For women, the collection includes fish-cut lehengas fully hand embroidered, stylish yet sophisticated blouses, draped sari gowns, and soft structured separates.” For men, on the other hand, they’ve introduced light Nehru jackets, breezy kurtas, and Indo-western staples that are effortlessly elegant.

Whether it’s a wedding that feels like a warm reunion, an intimate festive gathering, or a summer soirée under lilac skies, each piece is meant to move with you, hold space for your story, and make you feel like you belong even in the silences.

Prices start at Rs 24,000.

Available at Qbik - Banjara Hills.

Also available online.

